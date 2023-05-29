Naxal attack on former MLA: NIA files second charge sheet against two accused in Jharkhand

May 29, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

The NIA has filed its second supplementary charge sheet in a case related to a Naxal attack on former MLA Gurcharan Nayak in which two police personnel were killed in Jharkhand in January 2022, an official said on May 29.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in Ranchi against two armed cadres — 25-year-old Tivari Bankira alias Shaka and 20-year-old Sadan Korah alias Sajan — of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror group on Saturday, a spokesperson for the federal agency said.

The official said the pair, hailing from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Panel Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Bankira was arrested on November 30, Korah has been in custody since February 13, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) spokesperson said.

According to the NIA's investigations, they were providing support to the CPI (Maoist) for furthering its terror and violence-related activities and waging a war against the government of India.

"They were part of the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist attack on Mr. Nayak and his bodyguards. They were also part of the special action team established by the banned terror outfit to execute the crime," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the two accused had attended the meeting in which the conspiracy to attack Mr. Nayak with deadly weapons at High School Jhilrua was hatched.

"They had done a recce of the spot a day before the incident and had also participated in the training to execute the attack," the NIA said in its charge sheet.

The former MLA was attacked on the school premises in West Sighbhum district on January 4, 2022.

The police had initially registered the case at the local station but the investigation was taken over by the NIA on June 30 last year.

On December 31, the NIA charge-sheeted 14 accused people in the case.

