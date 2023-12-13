December 13, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Narayanpur

“A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed and another one injured after Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel and triggered a blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on December 13,” police said.

“The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine area under Chhote Dongar police station limits when the security personnel were out on an area domination operation,” a senior police official said.

"Naxalites triggered an IED blast and opened firing on the patrolling team that led to an encounter between the two sides," he said.

Constable Kamlesh Sahu, belonging to the CAF’s 9th battalion, was killed in the incident, while another constable Vinay Kumar Sahu sustained minor injuries. “The deceased jawan was a native of Janjgir-Champa district,” he said.

“The injured jawan has been shifted to a local hospital and a search operation headed by a joint team of Indo Tibetan Border Police and District Reserve Guard is under way in the area,” he added.