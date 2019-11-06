Navlakha moves Pune sessions court for anticipatory bail

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case, on Tuesday moved the Pune sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The court will hear the plea on Thursday. The Bombay High Court had on Monday directed Mr. Navlakha to approach the sessions court for anticipatory bail, after which he withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in the HC.

In September, the High Court had refused to quash the Pune Police’s case against Mr. Navlakha, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, including charges of sedition. However, the HC had extended Mr. Navlakha’s interim relief from arrest by three weeks, allowing him to appeal in the Supreme Court.

On October 4, the apex court had extended his protection from arrest till October 15, and later by another four weeks, granting him permission to approach an appropriate court for anticipatory bail. This interim relief expires on November 11.