Navlakha is a CPI Maoist member, Pune Police tell HC

The Pune Police told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon riots, is a member of the CPI (Maoist).

A Division Bench of Justices Ranjit More and Bharati Dangre was hearing a plea filed by Mr. Navlakha urging the court to quash the first information report registered against him by the Pune Police.

Additional public prosecutor Aruna Kamat Pai told the court that Mr. Navlakha is a member of CPI (Maoist). Her arguments will continue on Wednesday.

Recently, the Bench was presented with some letters allegedly written to Mr. Navlakha by senior Maoist leaders. After perusing them, the court had said, “We are of the prima facie opinion that there is nothing against [Mr. Navlakha] based on the documents submitted to us.”

In a previous hearing, while referring to the IED blast in Gadchiroli district, Ms. Pai had said, “Naxals have carried out an attack in Gadchiroli in which 15 policemen lost their lives … [Mr. Navlakha] is accused of being a member of such a group.”

She had also said that because of the interim protection from arrest granted to Mr. Navlakha, the police could not continue their investigation and needed his custody to question him on his involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.