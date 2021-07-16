Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi as Punjab Congress crisis escalates

Recent reports suggested Sidhu would be made PCC chief

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on July 16 reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath for a meeting after infighting in the Punjab Congress intensified following reports that Mr. Sidhu would be made the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat is present at the meeting, and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also joined.

The leadership is desperate to broker peace between Punjab Chief Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh and Mr. Sidhu before the State goes to the polls early next year.

The crisis in the Punjab Congress escalated on July 15 after Mr. Rawat hinted that Mr. Sidhu could be elevated as the Punjab Congress president, with two working working presidents — one each from the Hindu and the Dalit community.

However, the suggestion did not go do well with the Captain Amarinder Singh’s camp. The Punjab Chief Minister is said to have reiterated his view that both the party and the government cannot be headed by Jat Sikhs (both him and Mr. Sidhu) and the party organisation should be headed by a Hindu leader.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who met Ms. Gandhi on July 15, is learnt to have batted for the Chief Minister.

While Capt. Singh met his loyalists at his farmhouse on July 15, Mr. Sidhu separately met a group of MLAs, including dissident ministers in the Amarinder Singh Cabinet.

Reflecting the Chief Minister’s view, Lok Sabha member from Punjab Manish Tewari tweeted the demographics of Punjab, which talked about Hindus making up 38.49% of the population after Sikhs, who make up 57.75%.

“Punjab is both progressive & SECULAR.

BUT balancing SOCIAL INTEREST GROUPS is key. EQUALITY,” Mr. Tewari tweeted