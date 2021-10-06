Navjot Singh Sidhu attempts to win over ‘annoyed’ Congress leadership

The cricketer-turned-politician lauds Priyanka Gandhi’s stand on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

After Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in Uttar Pradesh, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday sought to each out to the party’s central leadership, which is apparently not amused by his abrupt and public resignation as Punjab Congress Committee president — an appointment made possible due to the backing of the party high command.

Mr. Sidhu, whose status as the PCC president is still not clear as he has not formally withdrawn his resignation and nor has the central leadership so far rejected or accepted his resignation, took to Twitter to express his appreciation towards Ms. Vadra’s stance on the “Lakhimpur Kheri” incident.

“When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values !! “Moral Authority” thy name is @priyankagandhi,” said Mr Sidhu in a tweet, which in political circles is being seen as an attempt to mend fences with the party’s central leadership.

Mr Sidhu added that Punjab Congress would launch a ‘march’ towards Lakhimpur Kheri, if by October 6, Ms Vadra is not released and the accused were not arrested.

“If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri !” he said.

Mr. Sidhu had recently resigned from his post saying that the issues, especially surrounding the “sacrilege” and other, for which he had taken a committed stand before the people of Punjab are being compromised.

Party insiders said that since his resignation, party’s central leadership has been annoyed with Mr. Sidhu’s abrupt move but is apparently in a bind as it doesn't want Mr Sidhu to be seen as a ‘martyr’ in the electoral battle, who has chosen emotional and sensitive issues surrounding Bargari sacrilege and inclusion of tainted leaders in the government as the basis for quitting. However, the party wants a swift end to the crises, even it means replacing the PCC chief.

Last week also, Mr. Sidhu had tweeted that “Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !!”