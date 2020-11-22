Naveen writes to Soren on dam project

BHUBANESWAR

22 November 2020 00:46 IST

Naveen seeks Jharkhand CM’s help to tackle flood threat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren to complete the Ichha Dam project over Kharkhai River so that flood threat could be tackled effectively. “I seek your cooperation in early completion of Ichha Dam and storage of water in Chandil Dam for mitigation of floods in Odisha,” wrote Mr. Patnaik to Mr. Soren.

