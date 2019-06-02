Naveen vacates Bijepur, retains Hinjili seat

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has vacated the Bijepur Assembly constituency in western Odisha and retained the Hinjili seat in his home district Ganjam in south Odisha.

Mr. Patnaik had won from both the constituencies with a comfortable majority in the recent Assembly elections that were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. He has been winning from the Hinjili seat since the 2000.

The Chief Minister wrote a letter to State Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro informing him about his decision to retain Hinjili and resign from the Bijepur seat. He thanked the people of Bijepur for their love and support.

The Speaker told presspersons that the Election Commission of India would be informed about Mr. Patnaik’s resignation as per the rules to pave the way for holding of bypoll for the Bijepur seat.

Series of schemes

The Chief Minister had on Friday announced a series of schemes for the benefit of the people of Bijepur. He said he would review implementation of the package every two months.