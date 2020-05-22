Other States

Naveen Patnaik urged to withdraw contract-farming ordinance

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Friday demanded that the Naveen Patnaik government withdraw the ordinance allowing contract-farming.

The ordinance is anti-people and anti-farmer, and contract-farming will ruin the livelihood of lakhs of small and marginal farmers, said Suresh Panigrahy, Odisha secretary of the AIKS, which is affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). “The COVID-19 pandemic cannot be an excuse for pushing through the pro-corporate agenda,” he said.

Under the ordinance, farmers and their sponsors could develop mutually beneficial and efficient contract-farming system. It says the new system will lead to improved production and marketing.

Meanwhile, unions staged a protest against tne extension of working hours at factories from 8 to 12, “promotion” of multinational companies in the name of self-reliance and amalgamation of 44 labour laws into four codes. They demanded that those who lost their jobs be given ₹10000 in monthly allowance for at least three months, 10 kg of grain be given for six months to every one, irrespective of their coverage under the National Food Security Act, and all be included in the universal public distribution system.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/naveen-patnaik-urged-to-withdraw-contract-farming-ordinance/article31654175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY