Naveen Patnaik suggests L&T to set up aerospace and defence manufacturing units in Odisha

"As L&T has an eminent presence in Odisha, the company may explore an option to set-up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors," Mr. Patnaik told CEO Subrahmanyan.

PTI Bhubaneswar
October 29, 2022 11:15 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has suggested Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to set-up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors in the State.

Mr. Patnaik made several suggestions when L&T’s CEO and MD S. N. Subrahmanyan called him here on October 28.

"As L&T has an eminent presence in Odisha, the company may explore an option to set-up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors," Mr. Patnaik told Subrahmanyan.

The Chief Minister also told the L&T CEO that it may explore opportunities to develop common industrial facilities such as water- and effluent treatment plant for upcoming industrial hubs such as Paradip, Gopalpur and Dhamra.

In the minerals and metals sector, Mr. Patnaik said the metallurgical and material handling arm of L&T can also set up office in Bhubaneswar.

"Odisha is home to all major minerals and metals, and hence L&T can explore setting up an office in the State," he said.

As Mindtree has a Global learning and Software Delivery Centre in Bhubaneswar, Mr. Patnaik said the company can upgrade it to a Development Centre. Stating that shipbuilding is one of the priority sectors in Odisha with three major ports Dhamra, Paradip and Gopalpur, the Chief Minister said L&T can develop services such as refits, repairs, and midlife upgrades for defence and commercial vessels here.

This apart, L&T can also introduce its school-adoption programme in villages near infrastructural hubs to enhance the quality of education for the children of workers.

The company can also take measures to increase the intake at its existing construction skills training institute (CSTI) at Cuttack set up jointly with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) to 10,000 per year. “Introduce new trade and satellite centres at other locations,” Mr. Patnaik suggested.

In infrastructure sector, the L&T should set up a mega structure fabrication facility for supply to its construction sites.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that a remarkable increase in the capacities for steel and aluminium manufacturing in Odisha will increase the need for mining and mechanical machinery, industrial and social infrastructure and also electricity.

Keeping these factors into consideration, L&T may consider to expand its presence in the State and also enter new verticals of business to gain from Odisha’s ever-growing industry landscape, Mr. Patnaik said.

