Naveen Patnaik sacks Agriculture Minister after his remark on Brahmin community

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sacked State Agriculture Minister Damodar Rout from the Council of Ministers in the wake of the latter’s remarks on the Brahmin community.

“I strongly disapprove of anyone who makes derogatory remarks against any caste, creed or religion. I have dismissed Damodar Rout from the Council of Ministers. A letter has been sent this evening to the Governor to accept this dismissal,” Mr. Patnaik told journalists at the State Secretariat.

Attending a district level festival in Malkangiri district on December 18, Dr. Rout had said that tribal people never beg even in any adverse situation: rather Brahmins beg for alms, if the situation arises.

The Minister’s remarks had drawn severe criticism and protests from the the Brahmin community during the past few days.

This is not for the first time that Dr. Rout’ remarks had created trouble for the ruling Biju Janata Dal and the State government.

While Dr. Rout’s casteist remarks against a senior Dalit leader of the ruling party had attracted criticism in the past, his remarks about farmer suicides and Anganwadi workers had also faced criticism in the recent months.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rout’s dismissal was welcomed by many leaders belonging to both ruling and opposition parties.

