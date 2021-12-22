Naveen Patnaik govt. to provide house repair assistance in apparent pre-poll sop

Assistance of ₹3,000 or ₹5,000 will be given per family that is eligible under various schemes

In what is being perceived as a pre-election sop, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha on Tuesday announced that it will spend ₹1,444 crore towards providing house repair assistance in the range of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for every family that is eligible. Panchayat and urban body polls are due in the State early next year.

The State Cabinet has decided that the assistance will be directly transferred to the accounts of beneficiaries.

“We had decided to convert all mud houses to concrete ones in the first Cabinet meeting in 2014. A lot of work has been done in this direction. Odisha is the leading State in construction of houses in rural areas in the country. Since 2014, the State government has spent ₹22,000 crore for rural housing,” said Mr. Patnaik.

“The poor are facing problems in carrying out small repairs and painting walls of houses. I can feel the pain. The State Cabinet has taken a historic decision to help the poor in this regard. Our government is the first in the country to make such a decision,” he said.

He stated, “Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Pucca Ghar Yojana (Mining), Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana beneficiaries will get ₹3,000 towards the repair of houses.” The Chief Minister said that those who have not been able to get a pucca house under the Central housing scheme — Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) — will get ₹5,000 assistance from the State government for house repair work.

“The assistance will be directly credited to the bank accounts of all beneficiaries. About 30 lakh families will benefit. The government will spend ₹1,444 crore from the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said the State government would provide houses to all those whose genuine demands were not met under the Central scheme.

Apart from providing funds for rural housing under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, the Pucca Ghar Yojana (Mining) and the Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar Yojana, the State government bears 50% of the cost incurred under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin), he said.

“Many eligible families have been waiting to avail houses under the Central scheme. I have drawn the attention of the Central government to this need on many occasions. It is a matter of concern that tribal communities and families in western Odisha are particularly affected,” said Mr. Patnaik.

In a similar move, the Odisha government had declared Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) ahead of the 2019 general and State Assembly elections. Financial assistance of ₹25,000 per family over five seasons was announced for small and marginal farmers towards purchase of seeds, fertilizer, pesticides and other inputs. Separate assistance was declared for landless and vulnerable cultivators.

This year, Odisha has started distributing smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The smart card facilitates cashless treatment for the general public in the State. About 3.5 crore people are likely to be benefited.