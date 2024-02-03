Naveen Patnaik govt. to come up with a language policy for promotion of Odia

February 03, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced to come up with a special language policy aimed at promotion of Odia language in future.

Inaugurating first ever ‘World Odia Language Conference’ here, Mr. Patnaik said, “Odia is our language and identity. Language is unifying factor for a race.”

“Odia is a classical language with a rich history. It can be enriched further with addition of new words. Culture and technology have their influences on language,” he said calling upon experts to deliberate on these issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There should be discussion on good Odia literature and its usage. We must know the history of our great language, reflect on present condition of the language and lay foundation for the future,” Mr. Patnaik said.

Stating that for propagation of Odia language, an Odia University has been established, he called upon people to work together for development of Odia language.

“The government will accept recommendations emerging from the conference and come up with a special language policy. I am confident that the future of Odia language and race would get strengthened,” the CM said.

Over 100 scholars including linguists from four countries are participating in the three-day-long conference which is expected give direction for the growth of the language.

Mr. Patnaik conferred linguist Devi Prasanna Patnaik with the first World Odia Language Award for his lifelong dedication to the development of the Odia. He was given a certificate and ₹20 lakhs. On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated two Odia Jnanpith awardees winners Padma Vibhushan Sitakanth Mahapatra and Padma Bhushan Pratibha Roy.

To mark the occasion, people across sang the State sang ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ in one voice on occasion of first World Odia Language Conference-2024. The State government organised story telling session and cultural programmes to celebrate importance of Odia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT