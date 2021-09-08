Naveen Patnaik cautions against third wave

Bhubaneswar

08 September 2021 00:44 IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday cautioned people against possible third wave of COVID-19 in the State in the wake of deteriorating situation in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Reviewing the State’s COVID-19 situation, Mr. Patnaik laid emphasis on respecting COVID-19 guidelines, especially by educational institutes which have opened on a limited scale a couple of months ago.

He directed authorities to conduct inspections of institutes to find out if standard operating procedures were being followed.

School students infected

Mr. Patnaik’s warning came on a day when Kanapura High School in Kamakhyanagar area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was closed for seven days after 20 persons, including 14 students, tested positive for COVID-19. This was the first school to be shut down on account of infections among students.