Other States

Naveen Patnaik cautions against third wave

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday cautioned people against possible third wave of COVID-19 in the State in the wake of deteriorating situation in Maharashtra and Kerala.

Reviewing the State’s COVID-19 situation, Mr. Patnaik laid emphasis on respecting COVID-19 guidelines, especially by educational institutes which have opened on a limited scale a couple of months ago.

He directed authorities to conduct inspections of institutes to find out if standard operating procedures were being followed.

School students infected

Mr. Patnaik’s warning came on a day when Kanapura High School in Kamakhyanagar area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district was closed for seven days after 20 persons, including 14 students, tested positive for COVID-19. This was the first school to be shut down on account of infections among students.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 12:44:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/naveen-patnaik-cautions-against-third-wave/article36350899.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY