Naveen Patnaik announces ₹146 crore winter aid for needy as Odisha shivers

November 26, 2022 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

While reviewing the cold conditions in the State during a meeting with top officials on Friday evening, Mr. Patnaik asked officials to ensure the safety of the poor, especially the elderly.

PTI

Tribal villagers carry forest produce as they head towards the market area on a winter morning on November 4, 2022, in the outskirts of Phulbani town in Kandhamal, Odisha. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

With the Meteorological Department forecasting a further dip in mercury in Odisha over the next few days, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced winter assistance of ₹146 crore for the needy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 48 lakh beneficiaries of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Pension System will get ₹300 each to buy blankets, a release issued by the Chief Minister's office said, adding the amount will be credited by December 1.

While reviewing the cold conditions in the State during a meeting with top officials on Friday evening, Mr. Patnaik asked officials to ensure the safety of the poor, especially the elderly, during the winter session.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that as per available data, the conditions in the tribal-dominated Kandhamal and Koraput districts were severe.

Mr. Patnaik advised the Panchayati Raj, Urban Development departments, District Collectors, and civic authorities to take immediate action to ensure that no one remained unattended or in a helpless condition during the chilly nights.

So far, 855 traveller shelters have been opened across the State.

During the meeting, it was also resolved that officials can turn panchayat offices and school buildings into night shelters wherever necessary.

Steps will be taken to ensure that all beneficiaries receive the winter aid in their accounts on November 30 and December 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in a few places in Odisha during the next 24 hours and no large change thereafter. At least 19 places recorded temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius, with Kirei in Sundergarh district recording the lowest of 9.5 degrees Celsius followed by G Udaygiri (10), Daringbadi and Phulbani (10.5), Sambalpur's Chipilima (10.8) and Koraput's Similiguda (10.9).

The minimum temperatures in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were 14.5 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US