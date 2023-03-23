ADVERTISEMENT

Naveen, Mamata resolve to make federal structure strong, permanent

March 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The two chief ministers held a meeting at the conclusion of Ms. Banerjee's three-day visit to Odisha.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receiving a memento from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on March 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday resolved to make the federal structure of the country "strong and permanent".

The two chief ministers held a meeting at the conclusion of Ms. Banerjee's three-day visit to Odisha. Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting at Naveen Niwas — Mr. Patnaik's residence — with Ms. Banerjee beside him, the Odisha CM said, "We resolved to make the federal structure of the country permanent and strong. There was no other political discussion." Ms. Banerjee seconded Mr. Patnaik and said, "I strongly support what Naveen ji said and I appreciate this." However, both leaders skipped questions on the possibilities of a third front or a regional alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It was a courtesy meeting. There was no in-depth discussion about serious political matters. We share a very old friendship," Mr. Patnaik said.

Earlier, Ms. Banerjee reached Mr. Patnaik's residence, where the Odisha chief minister welcomed her by presenting Sri Angavastra of Lord Jagannath. He also presented a replica of the three chariots to the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also presented her filigree work and some sweets.

Ms. Banerjee gifted a shawl to Mr. Patnaik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / West Bengal

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US