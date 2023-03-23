Naveen, Mamata resolve to make federal structure strong, permanent

March 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Thursday resolved to make the federal structure of the country "strong and permanent".

The two chief ministers held a meeting at the conclusion of Ms. Banerjee's three-day visit to Odisha. Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting at Naveen Niwas — Mr. Patnaik's residence — with Ms. Banerjee beside him, the Odisha CM said, "We resolved to make the federal structure of the country permanent and strong. There was no other political discussion." Ms. Banerjee seconded Mr. Patnaik and said, "I strongly support what Naveen ji said and I appreciate this." However, both leaders skipped questions on the possibilities of a third front or a regional alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It was a courtesy meeting. There was no in-depth discussion about serious political matters. We share a very old friendship," Mr. Patnaik said.

Earlier, Ms. Banerjee reached Mr. Patnaik's residence, where the Odisha chief minister welcomed her by presenting Sri Angavastra of Lord Jagannath. He also presented a replica of the three chariots to the Trinamool Congress supremo.

He also presented her filigree work and some sweets.

Ms. Banerjee gifted a shawl to Mr. Patnaik.

