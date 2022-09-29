Naveen makes strong pitch for investment ahead of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met representatives of top companies including IBM India Private Limited and Wipro-GE Healthcare Private Limited during his marathon interactions in Bengaluru

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met representatives of top companies including IBM India Private Limited and Wipro-GE Healthcare Private Limited during his marathon interactions in Bengaluru

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a high pitched campaign for attracting investment in IT and ITES and other sectors by meeting industry leaders in Bengaluru —India’s Silicon Valley—ahead of ‘Make in Odisha Conclave-2022 (MIO’22)’ scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 4.

Mr. Patnaik met representatives of top companies including IBM India Private Limited and Wipro-GE Healthcare Private Limited during his marathon interactions in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Stating that Odisha was now progressing fast in every sector, Odisha Chief Minister said, “on the strength of our abundant natural resources, skilled human resources and stable governance, Odisha is emerging as a leading destination for industries and investment. Most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar. The government is also providing continuous support to the Startup ecosystem in the city.”

“The Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought-leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors,” he said.

“Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job linked industrial growth. If any state is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X plus. Our Government walks the talk,” Mr. Patnaik said, extending invitation to industries to participate in ‘Make in Odisha Conclave-2022’.

MIO’22 aims to provide a platform for industry leaders from across the world to discuss a roadmap for industrial development in the coming years.

According to State Industries department, the first Make in Odisha conclave was organised in 2016, which had seen a footfall of 18,500 and received over 120 investment intents valued at over ₹2,00,000 Crore. The second edition of conclave in 2018 received 45,000 visitors with investment proposals soaring to ₹4,00,000 crore.

O-Hub and Odisha Innovation Fund has been established to provide a world-class incubation and co-working facility to state-based Startups.

Pratap Keshari Deb, State Industries, MSME and Energy Minister also drew attention on industry friendly environment created in the State.

Hemant Sharma, State Industries Secretary, made a presentation about the industrial ecosystem in Odisha and Manoj Mishra, State Electronics and IT Secretary spoke about the emerging IT/ITES prospects in the State. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-Up Odisha, attended the meet.