Naveen launches smart health card for the poor

People can get quality healthcare in about 200 hospital chains in the country, including Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the distribution of a smart health card, which will help families get treatment up to ₹5 lakh per annum.

About 3.5 crore poor people will benefit from the State-funded health debit card system.

Under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), women members of the family can get treatment up to ₹10 lakh in a year. With this card, people can avail themselves of quality healthcare service in about 200 hospital chains in the country, including Odisha.

According to the government, “in this no-frill system, a person will simply go to a hospital with the card and get all the treatments without any hassle. It is a first of its kind service in the country.”

First card in Malkangiri

Mr. Patnaik gave the first smart health card to Sukri Dhangda Majhi from Bonda, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, at Malkangiri, 650 km from the State capital. In Malkangiri alone, 1.55 lakh families will benefit by the card.

Mr. Patnaik had announced the scheme on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The card will be given to the beneficiaries phase-wise. Beneficiaries of the national and State food security schemes, Annapurna and Antyodaya yojanas, will get it.

The Chief Minister had also started ₹1 a kg rice scheme from Malkangiri.

Political experts feel the health debit card system would be another game-changing welfare programme like the ₹1 a kg rice scheme.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Biju Janata Dal government appears to be approaching civic body elections, which may take place early 2022, with health as its poll plank.

V.K. Pandian, Secretary and Mr. Patnaik’s most trusted bureaucrat, has been reviewing the development of health infrastructure in districts at frequent intervals.

The government had announced conversion of the SCB Medical College, Cuttack, into an AIIMS-Plus like institute at an investment of ₹3,500 crore. Mr. Patnaik has directed the completion of the project in three years and set January 1, 2024 as the date for inaugurating it.

Nursing officer posts

The Chief Minister on Thursday approved the creation of 11,006 nursing officer posts in the State-run health institutions.

The government has proposed to build 89 indoor stadiums, which can be used as hospitals during health emergencies and as shelters during natural disasters. The plan entails an investment of ₹693.35 crore.

BJD leaders say if they defeat the BJP in the civic elections, it will effectively check the rise of the saffron party.