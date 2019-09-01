Naveen launches schemes for welfare of urban population

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a number of schemes for the welfare of the State’s urban population on the occasion of local self-government day on Saturday.

Addressing the officials and people gathered at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Berhampur through video-conferencing from the Lok Seva Bhavan here, Mr. Patnaik said that his government was taking all possible measures to make urban areas in the State garbage-free within a year.

Ward offices

Mr. Patnaik opened offices in all the wards of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

He said that the process has started for opening of similar offices in all the 2,035 wards in the urban areas.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation for establishment of 342 micro composite centres for production of organic manure in 114 urban local bodies and 40 solid waste treatment plants in 20 ULBs in the State.

Mr. Patnaik also launched a scheme to give approval to building plans within 48 hours in Bhubaneswar. Such facilities will be extended to other cities in the State.

Stating that the building plan approval scheme was implemented as per the 5T initiative of the State government to achieve transformation goals through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner, Mr. Patnaik thanked the officials for making this possible within a month.

Financial assistance

The Chief Minister also launched the online distribution of financial assistance of ₹10,000 each among the small businessmen affected by Cyclone Fani in Puri district in May this year.