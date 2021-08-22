Naveen launches new look govt. schools

BHUBANESWAR

22 August 2021 01:27 IST

They have smart classrooms, e-libraries and advanced labs

The Odisha government on Saturday launched transformed high schools in Ganjam — the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. These schools have all the features like that of any modern private schools. They do not only have smart classrooms but also have e-libraries, advanced science laboratories, clean drinking water facilities, toilets and sports.

The overall facelift has been implemented under 5T (team work, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) action plan.

In the first phase, Mr. Patnaik dedicated 10 transformed schools of Hinjilicut — his own Assembly constituency — to the State.

“Every child is a symbol of infinite potential. They have many dreams for their future and the school transformation has created opportunity for accomplishment of their dreams,” he said.

Mr. Patnaik said the transformation in government schools in Hinjili block has shown path to others and 1,070 schools of the State would get facelift in the first phase of the programme.

The transformation involves soft components using technology for better education content and methods to reach children. In planning and execution of the programme, community, alumni, panchayati raj institution representatives and school committees were involved. These high schools got new look in six months’ time. A total 50 schools have been transformed in Hinjilicut and Sheragada blocks.