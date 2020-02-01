Other States

Naveen inaugurates barrage over Baitarani river

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a 490-metre-long barrage over the Baitarani river at Anandapur in Keonjhar district on Friday.

The barrage, built at a cost of ₹475 crore, will provide irrigation facility to 60,000 hectares of agricultural land in Anandapur, Hatadihi and Ghasipura blocks of Keonjhar and Khaira, Oupada, Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Balasore Sadar, Remuna and Sora blocks of Balasore district.

Mr. Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the barrage in 2009. The barrage has a capacity of holding 350 lakh cusecs water.

During the visit, Mr. Patnaik also inaugurated several other development projects and attended the platinum jubilee celebration of a local high school.

Feb 1, 2020

