Naveen has betrayed people of Bijepur: BJP

The campaigning for the bypoll in Odisha’s Bijepur Assembly seat gained momentum on Friday with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accusing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of betraying the locals by vacating the seat he had won earlier this year.

While seeking votes for party nominee Sanat Gartia who had lost to Mr. Patnaik in the last Assembly elections, Mr. Pradhan said the people of Bijepur had committed a mistake by electing Mr. Patnaik. Why did the Chief Minister retain Hinjili and quit Bijepur, he asked.

Mr. Pradhan added that despite Mr. Patnaik’s announcement during the 2018 bypoll to ensure overall development of Bijepur, basic facilities like healthcare, irrigation and drinking water supply were so far not available to the people of the area. He was accompanied by several other leaders of his party.

On the other hand, former legislator and ruling BJD nominee Rita Sahu along with many women leaders, including party’s Chief Whip in the State Assembly Pramila Mallick, held a series of meetings in the constituency on Friday.

BJD confident

Exuding confidence about the BJD’s victory in the bypoll scheduled to be held on October 21, Ms. Mallick said there is no point for the BJP to stake claim on Bijepur.

“The people of Bijepur had voted Mr. Patnaik and will elect his candidate Rita Sahu this time too. We will win the seat by a margin of at least 35,000 votes,” she said.

Mr. Patnaik is also scheduled to campaign for Ms. Sahu before campaigning comes to an end.

Ms. Sahu had won from Bijepur as a BJD candidate in the 2018 by a margin of over 41,000 votes when the bypoll was held in the constituency following the death of her husband and then Congress MLA Subal Sahu.

BJP nominee Mr. Gartia was defeated by Mr. Patnaik by a margin of over 57,000 votes in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

The seat is witnessing a triangular contest between the nominees of the BJD, BJP and Congress.

Congress nominee Dillip Kumar Panda too has started canvassing for votes in different areas of the constituency.