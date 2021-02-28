Naveen govt. presents Puri heritage corridor project plan in House

The ₹3,200-crore project would be split into 9 zones

The Naveen Patnaik government aggressively pushed the ₹3,200-crore heritage corridor project for Puri Jagannath Temple by presenting its plan in the Assembly on Saturday. The Assembly unanimously passed a resolution for its effective and smooth implementation.

According to the State government, the heritage corridor would be divided into nine zones.

“A seven metre green buffer zone adjacent to Meghanad Prachir (temple boundary) would be followed by 10 metre Antar Parikrama (inner circuitry walk) to be used for ceremonial procession of the deities, eight metre outer Pradikshyan (circumambulation) for devotees and a 10 metre public conveyance zone having restrooms, drinking water fountain, information-cum-donation kiosks and shelter pavilions,” said the government. The corridor plan says there will be a five metre service lane for maintenance of the corridor, 4.5 metre dedicated shuttle-cum-emergency lane, 7.5 metre mixed traffic lane to aid movement of vehicles around the corridor and seven metre wide shaded footpath.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the mega project was conceptualised keeping three objectives such as the security of the temple, safety of devotees and religious atmosphere for devotees in mind.

Oppn. pledges support

Leader of the Opposition Pradipta Naik and leader of the Congress legislative party, Narasingha Mishra, backed the resolution by pledging their parties’ support for infrastructure development around the temple.