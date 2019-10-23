Naveen asks Ministers to have lunch at orphanages

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked his Ministers to have lunch at orphanages, special schools for children with disabilities, primary schools and Aahar centres during their visits to different districts. This will help in finding out the quality of food being provided and know about the problems those government-run institutions are facing, said Mr. Patnaik.
‘Secret’ visits
Stating that visits by Ministers will also help improve the management of those institutions, Mr. Patnaik asked them to keep their visits secret, and not take more than three to four people along while going to have lunch at any such institution.
Mr. Patnaik further asked the Ministers to give details of their visits to orphanages, schools and Aahar centres in their monthly report and suggest measures to improve the situation.
