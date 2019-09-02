Naveen asks BJD workers to act as agents of change

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged his party colleagues to act as agents of transformation and bring cheer and satisfaction in the lives of the common man.

“I want people to see integrity in our approach,” Mr. Patnaik said while addressing the party’s extended executive meeting here. The people are the central focus of the party’s work, he added.

5T initiative

Observing that the 5T (teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation and time limit) initiative was a major step towards good governance, Mr. Patnaik said that he was indebted to the people for blessing their party in the recent elections.

He also thanked the party workers for their efforts.

On the ongoing celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Mr. Patnaik said the ideals and principles of the Mahatma were relevant even today.

He advised the leaders to work with Gandhian institutions to spread the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for intensifying Jeevan Bindu, the party’s blood donation initiative.

Doubling membership

Mr. Patnaik further urged the leaders to actively participate in the party’s membership drive that is scheduled to begin on Monday. The drive will continue till October 31.

Asking the leaders and grassroots workers to reach all homes and spread the party’s message, Mr. Patnaik said that he will review the progress of the membership drive every 15 days.

It was decided at the executive meeting to double the number of party members from the existing 47 lakh during the drive.

The drive will be intensified at the district and block levels by involving local leaders, a senior leader said.

“Arrangements have also been made for inducting members online,” said Lok Sabha MP Bhatruhari Mahtab.

Mr. Patnaik had earlier formed a State-level committee to monitor and coordinate the membership drive. The committee comprises senior leaders Prasanna Acharya, Debiprasad Mishra, Pramila Mallick, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Pratap Keshari Deb, Pradeep Panigrahi and Pranab Prakash Das.

(With PTI inputs)