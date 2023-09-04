HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naval sailor goes missing after discharge from hospital in Mumbai

Family members of Daneshwar Sahoo, posted as sailor at the Indian Navy's shore establishment in south Mumbai, reported to the Colaba police on August 28 that he had gone missing

September 04, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

The Mumbai Police have launched a search for a 26-year-old Naval sailor who went missing after being discharged from a hospital in Mumbai last month, an official said on September 4.

The family members of Daneshwar Sahoo, hailing from Chhattisgarh and posted as sailor at the Indian Navy's shore establishment in south Mumbai, reported to the Colaba police on August 28 that he had gone missing, he said.

He was unwell since sometime for which he underwent treatment at the INHS Asvini hospital in Colaba area from July 19 and was discharged on August 21, the official said.

He was scheduled to join duty on August 23, but the next day his father received a call from Naval authorities that his son did not resume work.

On August 28, his family members approached the Colaba police and lodged a missing complaint, the official said, adding that search was on for the sailor.

Related Topics

Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.