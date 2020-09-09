Nation’s youth want jobs not apathy, says Priyanka

U.P. Cong. takes part in Oppn. protest

The nation’s youth want jobs, stated Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter on Wednesday evening moments before her party workers in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leaders switched off their lights and lit candles and torches at 9 p.m. for nine minutes to draw the government’s attention towards unemployment.

Ms. Vadra said instead of ensuring youth recruitment, dates for examination, notifications for new jobs and proper recruitment process, the government was providing them blank speeches, sticks and apathy.

“After all, till when,” she asked.

While Congress leaders and workers lit candles at the party headquarters, SP workers led a march near the 1090 Powerline crossing in Lucknow with placards following which they were stopped by police.

Akhilesh posts photo

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture along with his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav as they held candles and posed with a bicycle, the party symbol.

“Today, the youths have kicked off the countdown of the BJP rule,” Mr. Yadav said.