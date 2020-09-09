Nation’s youth want jobs not apathy, says Priyanka

The nation’s youth want jobs, stated Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter on Wednesday evening moments before her party workers in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leaders switched off their lights and lit candles and torches at 9 p.m. for nine minutes to draw the government’s attention towards unemployment.
Ms. Vadra said instead of ensuring youth recruitment, dates for examination, notifications for new jobs and proper recruitment process, the government was providing them blank speeches, sticks and apathy.
“After all, till when,” she asked.
While Congress leaders and workers lit candles at the party headquarters, SP workers led a march near the 1090 Powerline crossing in Lucknow with placards following which they were stopped by police.
Akhilesh posts photo
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a picture along with his wife and former MP Dimple Yadav as they held candles and posed with a bicycle, the party symbol.
“Today, the youths have kicked off the countdown of the BJP rule,” Mr. Yadav said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath