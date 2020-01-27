‘Nation’s unity is inviolable’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that the nation’s unity was inviolable, notwithstanding the discordant voices being raised in the current scenario.

Pointing out that the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly (on Citizenship Amendment Act) was there for all to see, the Chief Minister made it clear that the State would not allow the country’s secular fabric to be destroyed at any cost.

In his speech on the 71st Republic Day, Capt. Amarinder asserted that the secular foundations of India’s Constitution would continue to stand firm as he unfurled the tricolour, and also took the salute at a colourful parade in Mohali.

Emphasising the need for quality and more relevant education, Captain Amarinder announced that 19 new IITs would be established in the State, along with new medical colleges at Mohali, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to farmer welfare. “Farmers have earned ₹44,000 crore more in the last six seasons of our government as compared to the corresponding period of the previous government, as a result of steps to ensure smooth procurement, check on exploitation of farmers and streamlining of transport and labour operations,” he said.

Drug menace

Terming the drug menace as an issue of grave concern, Capt. Amarinder said his government remained committed to the total elimination of the problem.