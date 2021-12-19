National university for cooperation management soon, says Amit Shah

Policy on the anvil to expand business in the sector, he says

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Centre would soon set up a national university offering cooperative training courses in its colleges in different parts of the country.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management (VAMNICOM) here, Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government was also coming up with a new cooperative policy soon to expand business in the cooperation sector.

He stressed on implementation of a cooperative formation plan for the next 25 years to expand business.

The Minister said there were many opportunities in the sector before students, who were today stepping out of these institutes with degrees.

“We will very soon set up a university for cooperative management courses...It will be a national university with its colleges situated in States affiliating themselves with this university,” Mr. Shah said.