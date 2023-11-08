National Investigation Agency raids 10 States in human-trafficking cases

November 08, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 8 carried out searches across 10 States in human-trafficking cases. Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir are among the States being searched by the NIA in the cases.

The raids are under way on the residential premises and other locations of suspects linked to these cases in close coordination with State police forces. NIA's multiple teams started raids in the 10 States early on November 7, based on specific inputs against suspects involved in the crime.

As per NIA sources, more than four dozen locations are being searched by the NIA sleuths in these 10 States to unearth the racket of human traffickers having international links. A team of the NIA from Bengaluru last month arrested an absconding accused from Tamil Nadu in a Sri Lankan human-trafficking case.

The accused, identified as Imran Khan, along with other co-accused, trafficked Sri Lankan nationals to various locations in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. The federal agency had taken over the case from local police given its international dimensions.

The NIA had filed a preliminary charge sheet against five Indian accused in this case — Dhinakaran alias Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu, in October 2021. By October end of this year, a total of 13 suspects were arraigned in the case by the NIA.

Similarly, the NIA is investigating some other human-trafficking cases in which innocent people are lured by traffickers with false promises, including the prospect of obtaining legitimate documentation for emigration to Canada and securing employment opportunities, and other purposes.