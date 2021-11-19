National Conference urges PM Modi to revoke August 5, 2019 decisions too

Srinagar:

19 November 2021 16:54 IST

‘It’s a clear shift from politics of arrogance to one of introspection and reappraisal,’ says Hasnain Masoodi.

National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke all the August 5, 2019 decisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir like he revoked the controversial farm laws.

“The Prime Minister need to undertake similar introspection in case of August 05, 2019 decisions and repeal the laws and revoke decisions whereby J&K was unilaterally, unconstitutionally and unethically denuded of its special status, dismembered and downgraded to Union Territory, Mr. Masoodi said.

The NC termed the Prime Minister’s move on farm laws “a clear shift from politics of arrogance to one of introspection and reappraisal”.

‘Realisation on Centre’s part’

“It also depicts a realisation on the part of the Prime Minister and the Central government that before pushing through on the strength of majority legislation on important issues, the proposed legislation, in tune with the well-established democratic practices, should be placed in public domain for wider discussion and deliberations at pre-legislation stage”, Mr. Masoodi stated.

“The fresh decision teaches us that there is nothing like ‘hands of a clock cannot be moved back’. The August 05, 2019 decisions like farm laws have resulted in death and destruction, uncertainty, and large-scale discontent. The decisions, as admitted by the Prime Minister, have widened the gulf between people of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and the rest of the country. It also has caused a huge drain on precious and scarce resources of the country that rightfully belong to the millions of underprivileged and disempowered countrymen,” the former judge-turned-parliamentarian said.

He urged facilitation of an internal dialogue amongst the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. “The political parties and the civil society groups at the national level should support just cause and political aspirations of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh like they extended unwavering support to the farmers’ struggle,” he added.

