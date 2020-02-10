Other States

National Conference MP’s son slapped with PSA

Police and CRPF personnel stand guard near the residence of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. File

Police and CRPF personnel stand guard near the residence of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar. File   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Mr. Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday slapped the stringent Public Safety Act against Hilal Lone, the son of National Conference Lok Sabha member Mohammad Akbar Lone, officials said in Srinagar.

Mr. Hilal Lone had been under preventive detention since August 5 last year when the Centre announced the abrogation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State’s special status besides its bifurcation into union territories.

This morning the Deputy Commissioner served him with a dossier informing him that he had been booked under the PSA as the union territory administration felt that his release could hamper the law and order situation in north Kashmir, they said.

The administration has slapped PSA against several leaders, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, since February 5.

Mohammad Akbar Lone represents north Kashmir’s Baramulla in Lok Sabha.

Jammu and Kashmir
