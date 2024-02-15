GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Commission for Scheduled Castes team visits Sandeshkhali

Led by the panel's Chairman Arun Halder, the team spoke to residents of the area, which is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to Scheduled Castes and other backward communities.

February 15, 2024 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Civil rights and women activists protesting in Kolkata against alleged atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali.

Civil rights and women activists protesting in Kolkata against alleged atrocities on women at Sandeshkhali. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on February 15 visited trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, which is now in the eye of a political storm.

Led by the panel's Chairman Arun Halder, the team spoke to residents of the area, which is predominantly inhabited by people belonging to Scheduled Castes and other backward communities. Sandeshkhali has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Meanwhile, the police have set up barricades on approach roads to Sandeshkhali police to prevent political personalities from visiting the place. Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly had announced that he along with other BJP legislators would visit Sandeshkhali during the day.

"We are requesting BJP leaders not to go there and hope they will return," a police officer said. In the Assembly, the BJP legislators staged a walkout demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statement on the issue.

Protests persisted in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on February 14, with a significant number of women taking to the streets, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers. The accusations against Shajahan and his aides include forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women.

Shajahan has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. His aide Sibhu Hazra is also at large.

