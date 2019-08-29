Nation heading towards presidential form of government, warns Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday warned that the country was heading towards a presidential form of government.

“I want to tell you, especially the educated class, intellectuals and students, we are heading towards a presidential form of government with one election, one leader, one political party and one emergency,” she said at the foundation day event of her party’s student wing, Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad.

Ms. Banerjee, who has been exercising restraint in her remarks against the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, touched upon a host of current issues in her address. .

On the issue of Kashmir she said that people there have been silenced using the “barrel of the gun”.

Raising the issue of change of power in Karnataka, the Trinamool Congress chairperson alleged “horse-trading” and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s next target was West Bengal.

“They want Bengal, because we are the ones who fight... who raise voice against them,” she said, alleging that Central agencies are being used to target political parties.

‘Won’t bow down’

“Today they [agencies] are calling my brother, tomorrow they will call me. I am ready to go to jail but will not bow down to BJP’s communal politics,” she said.

Speaking on the “cut money” protest, Ms. Banerjee said that publications were writing about it but not about the “black money that changed hands during the Rafale deal”.

Ms. Banerjee urged the youth not to fall prey to the “opium of communal politics” and called upon them to support her. “They will not give you food, not give you jobs, they will give you only religion,” she said.