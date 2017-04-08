Nashik to observe No Honking Day every Monday

Mumbai: In a bid to bring down noise pollution on the roads of Nashik, the city police has decided to observe every Monday as No Honking Day starting April 17, when a day-long drive will be launched.

Nashik Police officials say they have been tackling unnecessary honking for some months now.

“Usually the first day of the week is the day when people are more energetic,” a police official said. “So we chose this day to start our initiative.” The police, in the messages and pamphlets prepared by them, have outlined the health issues that result from senseless honking. These pamphlets will be distributed across Nashik every Monday, in addition to a social media campaign, to keep citizens engaged.

Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nashik, said, “Noise pollution affects everyone. Loud noises raise our heart beats and lead to a rise in blood pressure. We all need peace and we can help one another by contributing to the society. Let’s start with No Honking while driving on Monday.”

Nashik has a population of nearly 20 lakh and the vehicular count is approximately 90,904. Out of this, two-wheelers are 67,668, and four-wheelers are 13,358.

Laxmikant Patil, DCP (Traffic), Nashik, said, “If we are trying to follow international standards in all other things then why not learn something from their peaceful city concept as well? There are many silent zones around schools and hospitals [here], but motorists continue to blow horns.”

Mr. Patil said the police would first make motorists aware of not honking, but if they do not follow it, then action will be taken against them.

Areas identified for the campaign include spots that are traffic-heavy, like Jehan Circle, ABB Circle, old Trimbak Naka and Sarda Circle. Extra policemen will be deployed in these areas. “We are also trying to get volunteers from schools and other places, and we have got a response from few of them,” Mr. Patil said.