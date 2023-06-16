Nashik police probing why lynching victim bought cattle

June 16, 2023 03:23 am | Updated June 15, 2023 11:52 pm IST - Mumbai

Lukman Suleman Ansari, the 23-year-old who was lynched in Maharashtra last week, had bought cattle from a village near Igatpuri in Nashik district, but the reason behind the purchase is not known yet, said the police.

Ansari was killed allegedly by members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) for transporting two cows, one buffalo and one calf “illegally”. The RBD was founded by Praveen Togadia, president of the Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad.

The Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act passed in 1995 prohibits the transport or export of cow, bull or bullock for slaughter as well as the purchase, sale or possession of such meat. The violators can be fined ₹10,000 and imprisoned for up to five years. The Act provides for the preservation of certain other animals suitable for milch, breeding, draught, or agricultural purposes.

“Ansari was a daily wage earner and used to earn ₹300 a day. He has a wife, an 18-month-old daughter and parents. He bought the cattle for ₹18,000 from a woman in Kharegaon, Shahpur, and was going to Igatpuri around 60 kilometres away. It is known that Ansari bought the animals, but we are still investigating the reason behind the purchase,” said Shahaji Umaap, Superintendent of Police, Nashik Rural.

On June 10, Ansari’s body was found deep in the Camel Valley on the Mumbai-Agra highway. Ansari, along with two others – Pappu Atiq Paddi and Aqueel Gulam Gavandi — were carrying two cows, a buffalo, and a calf from Kasargaon. They stopped to drink water at one Paghare’s house, where the RBD members arrived on being alerted.

According to Gavandi, the RBD members started hitting them with bamboo sticks and iron rod and demanded money, but he managed to run away. However, Ansari and Paddi were taken by RBD members in a private car. Paddi said he fell unconscious after he was hit on the head. He was hospitalised for a day for minor injuries. Paddi said he did not know what happened to Ansari

The Igatpuri police arrested six accused on June 11 and charged them with murder. They were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in police custody till June 17.

“The accused have been booked for murder, wrongful restraint, grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and common intention under the Indian Penal Code. Paddi and Gavandi have been charged under Section 5 (prohibition of slaughter of cows), Section 6 (restrictions on slaughter of scheduled animals) and Section 11 (abetments and attempts) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act,” said Raju Surve, Inspector, Igatpuri police station.

