  Nashik police ban use of loudspeakers sans permission at religious places

No playing of Hanuman Chalisa before and after azan, say police ahead of May 3 ultimatum of MNS

With the May 3 deadline set by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to remove loudspeakers from mosques drawing near, the Nashik police on Monday banned its use without permission at all religious places.

The police also prohibited the playing of Hanuman Chalisa or bhajans over loudspeakers 15 minutes before and after azan and within a 100-metre radius of mosques.

‘Rules to be framed’

In tandem with the Nashik police’s order, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the State Director General of Police and the Mumbai Police Commissioner have been directed to prepare guidelines on the use of loudspeakers. He said a notification for the entire State would be issued in a couple of days. Mr. Walse-Patil said, “No one should attempt to heighten communal tensions in the State. Any person or outfit deliberately attempting to do so will be sternly dealt with.”

The Nashik City Police Commissionerate said every mosque, temple, gurdwara, church and other religious establishments should seek the permission of Nashik Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey for “installation of loudspeakers/sound transmitting devices” before May 3. “Legal action will be taken against those found violating the order after May 3 and all illegal loudspeakers will be confiscated,” Mr. Pandey said.

MNS firm on stand

MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande said the party remained firm on Mr. Thackeray’s ultimatum and would study the notification to be issued.

The MNS chief had said in Pune on Sunday that his party had no intention of causing riots in Maharashtra or any other part of the country. He warned of the azan being countered with the playing of Hanuman Chalisa five times a day over loudspeakers and urged the Hindu community to gird itself up for it. He said if the Muslim community regarded itself above the Supreme Court, the Constitution and the law-and-order machinery, then it was “essential to give them a fitting reply”.

A social problem: Raj

Mr. Thackeray said the issue of playing azan over loudspeakers was not a religious one, but a social problem. He exhorted leaders of the Muslim community to remove loudspeakers keeping humanitarian considerations (noise pollution) in mind.

The MVA leadership has been accusing the MNS of playing divisive politics, advocating a hard-line Hindutva agenda and acting as the ‘B-team’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to eat into the votes of the ruling Shiv Sena. The Sena has accused the MNS of deliberately stoking communal tensions to facilitate the BJP’s wish of imposing President’s rule in Maharashtra.

Former stronghold

It is notable that the first ‘blow’ struck by the MVA against Mr. Thackeray has come from Nashik city, a former stronghold of the MNS. In 2012, the party notched up impressive wins in the polls to the Pune and Nashik civic bodies when Mr. Thackeray was considered a potent force in Maharashtra politics. The MNS emerged on top in Nashik, winning 40 of the 122 seats. Though the MNS started several public work projects in the city, the party fell into disarray five years later with the defection of a number of local leaders.