August 18, 2023

A sessions court in Nashik recently refused to grant bail to a member of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBJ) accused of lynching a youth on suspicion that he was transporting cows for slaughter. The judge held, “Brutal murder of a person only on the grounds of transportation of the cattle does not cause me to grant bail.”

“No one is permitted to take the life of any human being under the pretext of any organization working for the better cause of the society,” the court further added on July 21.

The case relates to the alleged lynching of a daily wage labourer, Lukman Ansari, 23, in Nashik on June 8. Along with his friends Aatiq alias Pappu Paddi, a businessman who transports animals, and Akhil Gavandi, Ansari had gone to Karegaon and purchased cows for ₹18,300. At Karegaon, a friend, Pralhad Pagare, had joined the trio.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), as they were returning in a pick-up truck, Mr. Pagare had stepped down to drink water, when three cars and eight two-wheelers arrived. Announcing that they were from “Bajrang Dal”, the men allegedly asked them how much “money they had”. The gang then assaulted the four with wooden logs and iron pipes.

While Mr. Gavandi, who suffered injuries on his hand and leg, fled, Mr. Paddi who sustained multiple injuries on his hand, leg, back, and mouth fell unconscious. He also suffered a broken tooth. Meanwhile, Ansari was taken to the Ghatan Devi Temple Ground in Igatpuri and assaulted by 15 to 20 people. Mr Paddi after regaining conscience found Ansari dead.

An FIR was filed against Pradeep Adhole alias Pappu from Ghoti, Igatpuri Bhaskar, Bhagat, Chetan Somawne, Vijay Bhagade, Rupesh Joshi and Shekhar Gaikwad, all members of RBD which was founded by Praveen Tagodia, president of Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad.

Additional Sessions Judge U.J. More was hearing a bail plea filed by Mr. Bagade, 26. The advocate for Mr. Bagade contended he was falsely implicated and sought bail on the grounds that the FIR was registered two days after the incident. However, Prosecutor R.I. Nikam pointed out that Mr. Paddi had gone to Kalyan police station for filing a missing complaint of Ansari but no cognisance was taken and two police officers were suspended for negligence.

Mr. Nikam mentioned, “The incident of assault took place in presence of eye-witness Pralhad Pagare. The mob came with seven to eight motorcycles and two four-wheelers. Chetan Sonawane is taluka president of the Bajrang Dal, Pradip Andhole is the district president. They have played a major role in the commission of the offence of murder.”

The court noted, “I have gone through the Call Detail Record report produced by the investigating agency. It reveals that the presence of Mr. Bagade along with co-accused Mr. Sonawane on June 8, 2023, within the vicinity of the spot of incident. As per FIR, Mr. Paddi the informant along with the deceased Lukman and injured Mr. Gavandi were assaulted at same spot. Prima facie the photographs show the presence of Mr. Bagade at the hospital also. There is no substance in the argument advanced by the advocate for Mr. Bagade that he was present there for handing over cattle at Goshala.”

