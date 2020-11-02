Other States

Nashik COVID-19 tally reaches 93,915; 88,424 recover

Nashik’s COVID-19 count increased by 244 to reach 93,915 in the last 24 hours, while 418 people recovered during the day which passed off without a single fatality, an official said on Sunday.

The toll in the district stands at 1,670, while the overall count of those discharged is 88,424.

“So far, 166 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 867 in NMC limits, 599 in other parts of the district, and 38 from outside the district,” he said.

