Northeast’s first AIIMS in Guwahati launched; PM Modi dedicates 3 new medical colleges in Assam

April 14, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first AIIMS in the Northeast, built at a cost of ₹1,123 crore, on April 14.

He said the launch of new facilities such as AIIMS, Guwahati and medical colleges will strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Assam and other northeastern States.

The 500-bed tertiary care teaching hospitals with 24 undergraduate departments in the three medical colleges will start with 100 annual MBBS student intake, taking the total MBBS student intake to 1500 in Assam.

He said his government had worked hard to ensure dramatic improvement in social infrastructure in the Northeast over the last nine years.

“The Northeast was distant for earlier governments...we have served with dedication to bring it near,” the prime minister said.

He pointed out that, “Social infrastructure has significantly improved in the Northeast in last nine years,” while speaking at the function held at the AIIMS, Guwahati campus.

Attacking the Opposition, Mr. Modi asserted, “We make our policies on the basis of countrymen first ... (but) the opposition is credit hungry and credit hungry people destroy the nation.” He added, “ We work with ‘Seva Bhaav’ (spirit of service) for the people”.

He also laid the foundation of the ₹546 crore Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a joint initiative of the State government and IIT Guwahati.

AAHII aims to promote inventions and innovations in medicine and healthcare, nurturing multidisciplinary research and development in frontier areas of medicine by marrying engineering with healthcare.

The prime minister also launched the distribution of 1.1 crore Ayushman cards to beneficiaries who will be able to avail cashless healthcare medical treatment benefits up to ₹five lakh with these cards.

The foundation stone of AIIMS, Guwahati, was also laid by Mr. Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than ₹1,120 crore, this hospital will have a capacity of 750 beds, including 30 AYUSH beds.

He will attend a programme to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.