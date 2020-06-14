Other States

Narendra Modi greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on “Raja Parba”, hoping that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood in society.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day signifies beginning of the solar month of “Mithuna” marking the beginning of rains, according to the Odisha tourism website.

“Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society,” Modi tweeted in Odiya and English.

“I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens,” he said.

