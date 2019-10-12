Other States

Narendra Modi condoles death of archbishop of Shillong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

more-in

Dominic Jala (68), the archbishop of Shillong, Meghalaya died in a car accident in California, US, according to news reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of archbishop of Shillong, saying he will be remembered for his passion towards Meghalaya’s progress.

Dominic Jala (68), the archbishop of Shillong, Meghalaya died in a car accident in California, US, according to news reports.

“Anguished by the passing away of Most Rev Dominic Jala, the Archbishop of Shillong. He will be remembered for his impeccable service to society and passion towards Meghalaya’s progress,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Mr. Modi.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
death
Meghalaya
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2019 7:03:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/narendra-modi-condoles-death-of-archbishop-of-shillong/article29664981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY