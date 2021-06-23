Other States

Narcotics smuggler shot dead by BSF along IB in J-K

A narcotics smuggler was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday and 27 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees recovered from his possession, an official said.

The incident took place in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar sector, a spokesperson of the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

BSF personnel noticed the smuggler attempting to sneak into Indian territory from the other side of the border. They shot him after he ignored their warnings and tried to flee, he said.

The identity of the smuggler is being ascertained.

The spokesperson pointed out that earlier on January 23, the BSF had detected a 150-metre underground tunnel, which was meant to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan for carrying out subversive activities, in the BOP Pansar area.


