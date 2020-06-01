Narco-terror module busted in J&K, 6 JeM associates held

Security forces and police have busted a narco-terror module in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested six associates of banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the militant associates were in close connection with Pakistan-based handlers and involved in drug trade, supply of weapons and assisted financially to active militants of JeM, he said.

Acting on a credible input, a joint team of police, army and CRPF apprehended them from Chadoora area of the district, a police official said.

He said the arrested persons have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabir Ganaie, Sageer Ahmad Poswal, Issaq Bhat, Arshid Thoker and a minor whose identity has been withheld.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, a hand grenade, ₹1,55,000 cash and one kilogram of narco heroine, were recovered from their possession,” the official said.

He said the “recoveries have exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorists”.