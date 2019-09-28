BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI in Narada sting video case

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Saturday appeared before the CBI in the Narada sting video case.

Mr. Roy arrived at the agency office at Nizam Palace at around 2.15 p.m. The agency had issued summons to him after they made the first arrest in the Narada case by taking into custody IPS officer S.M.H. Mirza on Thursday. The agency had asked Mr. Roy to appear before it on Friday, which he had declined, citing political preoccupations.

The CBI is probing the Narada video tapes in which several Trinamool Congress leaders were purportedly seen accepting cash on camera. The videos, shot in 2014 and made public ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showed senior Trinamool leaders accepting bundles of cash from journalist Mathew Samuels, who posed as a representative of a fictitious company, Impex Infrastructure.

In March 2017, a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the Narada case. While Mr. Roy, an influential Trinamool leader then, is not seen accepting any cash in the purported videos, he can be heard saying, “You talk to Mirza”.

Sources in the CBI said Mr. Roy will be questioned in the presence of Mr. Mirza, who has been granted CBI custody till September 30 by a city court.