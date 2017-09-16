Naqvi’s sister threatened in Bareilly

Farhat Naqvi, younger sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, was threatened by three men near the Kotwali Police Chowki, one of the busiest parts of Bareilly.

“I was travelling in a rickshaw on Saturday when I noticed that a car was following me. There were three men inside. They approached my rickshaw, rolled down the glasses and started abusing me. I tried to engage them in conversation as the women’s police station was nearby. Later they stopped the car and asked me to come to them,” Ms. Farhat wrote in her police complaint.