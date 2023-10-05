Nanded hospital deaths | Dean, paediatrician booked for culpable homicide

October 05, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The acting dean and a doctor of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded city, where 37 patients, including 18 newborns, died in a span of four days, were booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder after a woman and her infant died.

Based on a complaint lodged against Dr. S.R. Wakode and the head paediatrician department Dr. Rathod by a person in connection with the death of his daughter and her newborn child at the hospital, a case under Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Nanded Rural Police, Additional SP Abinash Kumar told The Hindu.

He said that there were no allegations of medical negligence in the given complaint. “It was more against individuals and administrative negligence,” he said.

A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident. According to Mr. Kumar, the FIR will be sent to the Committee and action will be taken based on its recommendations. “Since an expert committee already probing the incident, we are not going to launch an investigation and wait for its recommendations,” the officer said.

As per the FIR, accessed by The Hindu, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was taken to the hospital at around 8 p.m. on September 30 and she gave birth to a baby girl at around 1 a.m. on October 1.

“Doctors said the mother and the child were fine. In the morning, my daughter started bleeding and the baby was also not well, so doctors asked us to get medicines, blood bag and other required items worth ₹45,000 from outside,” the woman’s father said in his complaint.

When the required medical items were brought, doctors were not present in the ward and Dr. Wakode intentionally made me sit and did not send a doctor or a staff nurse to check on my daughter, he said.

“The duty doctors declared the newborn dead and handed over the body to the family at 6 a.m. on October 2. Two days later, on October 4 at 10.30 a.m, my daughter was declared dead,” the complaint said, alleging that Dr. Wakode deliberately did not let doctors treat his daughter and his daughter died in front of them due to lack of medical assistance and medicines.

On Wednesday, a case was registered by the Nanded Rural Police against Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Hemant Patil for forcing Dr. Wakode to clean a toilet and urinals.

A video of the act in which Mr. Patil was seen instructing the dean to clean the toilet went viral on social media. It was reportedly circulated on WhatsApp groups by the MP’s aides. The incident took place at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government had taken the deaths at Nanded Hospital “very seriously”, and appropriate action would be taken after a detailed inquiry while denying that there were shortages of medicines and staff. “Adequate medicine stock and medical staff were available at the hospital. A significant number of patients who died were old people with heart ailments, underweight infants or accident victims,” he said.

