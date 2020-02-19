Nandankanan zoo must release pangolins kept in captivity: environmental group

BHUBANESWAR:

The zoo has spent ₹45.70 lakh on their upkeep but has failed to achieve the stated objective of releasing them into the wild, says Wildlife Society of Orissa

Wildlife Society of Orissa, an environmental pressure group, demanded that all seized and rescued pangolins kept in Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) be released into the wild.

“The Indian Pangolin is an endangered species whose wild population has fallen in the last one decade due to relentless poaching and trade. In 2009, the NZP started a pangolin conservation breeding centre with an objective of ex-situ breeding followed by release into the wild,” said WSO secretary Biswajit Mohanty.

“The zoo has a total stock of 23 pangolins. However, we are appalled to note that not a single pangolin bred in captivity has been released so far in the last 11 years though seven pangolins were born in the conservation breeding centre. The zoo has already spent ₹45.70 lakh on their upkeep and feed but has failed to achieve the stated objective of releasing them into the wild,” said Mr. Mohanty.

“The zoo has received 24 pangolins, including two babies. Except for one pangolin from the Visakhapatnam, all the remaining 23 pangolins were either seized or rescued from the wild in various parts of Odisha. All the 23 were supposed to be released into the wild after check-up. However, this was not done. The zoo has illegally kept in captivity those pangolins temporarily brought for care and treatment,” he alleged.

Mr. Mohanty said, “since there has not been a single release of a pangolin born in the breeding centre over the last 11 years, there is an urgent need to reassess the need for continuing this pangolin conservation breeding programme as it has failed to achieve its stated purpose despite expenditure of nearly ₹46 lakhs of public funds.”