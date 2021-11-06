Name Jammu airport terminal after my father: Karan Singh

New Delhi

06 November 2021 05:51 IST

Hari Singh ruled the erstwhile State

Name terminal after my father: Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh wants the new terminal building in Jammu airport to be named after his father, Hari Singh, who ruled the erstwhile princely state. In a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Mr. Singh wrote that it was his father who built the airport for his personal use and it was used by the royal family for many years. He made a similar request to the Civil Aviation Minister.

Advertising

Advertising